Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 109,276 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,573,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109,276 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of PayPal worth $384,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. 5,486,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,181,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $79.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.