Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,106,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162,110 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Enbridge worth $567,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 14.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.