Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,554 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Sherwin-Williams worth $679,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $310.80. 215,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,436. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

