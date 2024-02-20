Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 2,151,893 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $840,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.74. The stock had a trading volume of 400,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,696. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $251.65. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.04 and a 200 day moving average of $225.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.