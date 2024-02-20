Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $535.45 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,199 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.70% of American Tower worth $535,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 17.8% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,452. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

