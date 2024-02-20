Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $432.26 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,880 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.55% of Aptiv worth $432,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,236,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 854,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 46,157.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 348,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after acquiring an additional 347,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,662.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 53,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

