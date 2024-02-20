Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422,787 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $635,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $162,312,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $201.25. 348,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

