Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 243.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $409,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,771,434 shares of company stock worth $450,707,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.18. 1,590,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.82. The stock has a market cap of $192.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

