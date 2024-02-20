Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 361,266 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,325,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 361,266 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $473,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. 1,090,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

