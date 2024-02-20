ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,567 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 577,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $851,026.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,007,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,339,842.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 72,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,297 over the last 90 days.

Shares of EMO opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

