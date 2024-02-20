Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JXN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. 170,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $54.05.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

