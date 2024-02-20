Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after purchasing an additional 145,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after purchasing an additional 453,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 148,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 51,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

