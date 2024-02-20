Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,715,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $50,316,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $49,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barrington Research lowered their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 214,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

