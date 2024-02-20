Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $290,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.06. 8,708,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,737,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

