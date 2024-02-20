Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 141.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 759.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $150.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

