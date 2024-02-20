Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 308.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC owned about 0.09% of Nordic American Tankers worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE NAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 707,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $883.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

