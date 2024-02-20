Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 46,007.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the period. GSK makes up about 0.2% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 6.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in GSK by 4.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 3.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,334. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

