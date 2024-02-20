Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 500 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,281 shares of company stock worth $30,362,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $24.83 on Tuesday, reaching $440.23. 520,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,589. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.97 and a 200 day moving average of $385.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.68.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

