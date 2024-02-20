Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 3,124 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after acquiring an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,322. The stock has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

