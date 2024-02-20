ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vericel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Vericel by 718.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Vericel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,705.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

VCEL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 38,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,358. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

