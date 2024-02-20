ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 751.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 195.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth about $8,847,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 50.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWAV stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.39. 125,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,893. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.46 and a 200-day moving average of $205.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $28,218,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,575 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

