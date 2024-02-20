ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 144,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,605. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

