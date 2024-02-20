ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 51,666 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,666 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 375,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 44,823 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 17.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE EVH traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 16,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.