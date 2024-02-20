ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 18,878 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,878 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Energizer worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. 50,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

