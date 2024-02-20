ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,231 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 73,077.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,664. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.