ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $59,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 233,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $1,009,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,171,379 shares in the company, valued at $144,718,428.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $59,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 233,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,427 shares of company stock worth $20,784,464 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. 128,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,383. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

