ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 168.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,200. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $170.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average of $151.33.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

