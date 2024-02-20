ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKWD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

SKWD stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. 49,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

