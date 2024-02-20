ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 142,140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,424 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 164.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CX. Barclays downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

CEMEX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. 379,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,570. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.