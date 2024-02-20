ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 321,539 Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 321,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Holley by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 405,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,054. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Holley Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

