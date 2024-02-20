ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 33,682 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 613,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

