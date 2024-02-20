ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 21,131 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

HTBK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. 10,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $508.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Heritage Commerce

About Heritage Commerce

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.