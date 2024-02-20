Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 8,643 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 321.2% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.24. The stock had a trading volume of 410,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,305. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $124.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

