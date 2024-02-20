Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 652 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 264,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 605,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,284,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

