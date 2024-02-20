Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,609 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.