Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 141,718 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,718 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 624,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 146,080 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 70,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

JPST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. 2,881,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,229. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

