Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $12.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.25. 954,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,051. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $664.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.