Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $5.95 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.82. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,771,434 shares of company stock valued at $450,707,053 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

