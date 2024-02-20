Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $183.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $183,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $456.53. 4,014,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,780. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $462.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.