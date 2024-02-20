Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 267,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 892,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,083,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

