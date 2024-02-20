Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $10.55 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. 5,439,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,296. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

