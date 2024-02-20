Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. 22,188,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,542,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

