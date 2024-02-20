Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 3,456 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,287,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,047,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.2% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 15,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 64,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 48,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 12.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,316,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,581,000 after purchasing an additional 262,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,274. The company has a market capitalization of $290.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

