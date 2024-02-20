Citigroup Increases EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $325.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $312.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $319.54.

EPAM opened at $311.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.93. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $341.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

