Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Increased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of Ciena worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $483,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ciena by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,559,000 after buying an additional 307,749 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 56.6% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,987,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,911,000 after acquiring an additional 718,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,589,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Ciena Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 831,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,721. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $187,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,010 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.