CIBC Raises Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.14.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

