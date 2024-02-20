CIBC Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$46.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.78.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$41.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$34.06 and a 52 week high of C$45.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In related news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$1,167,740.00. Insiders own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

