CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.42 and a 200-day moving average of $277.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.