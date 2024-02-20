CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,038 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in IQVIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $243.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.64.

Get Our Latest Report on IQV

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.