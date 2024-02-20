CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.80.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AVB opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.47. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

